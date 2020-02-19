Diablo Ballet Presents COPPELIA March 20-21

Diablo Ballet celebrates its 26 th Season with Coppélia, March 20 - 21 at the Lesher Center for the Arts accompanied by the Diablo Symphony Orhestra under Music Director and Conductor, Matilda Hofman. Perfect for all ages, Coppélia features a brash young protagonist, a doll that comes to life, and a dash of magic.

Considered one of the best-loved classical and comedic ballets, Diablo Ballet will perform the full length ballet based on Marius Petipa's choreography from 1884. The ballet will be staged by Artistic Director, Lauren Jonas and choreographer, Sean Kelly. The company dancers from Diablo Ballet will be joined onstage by Diablo Ballet School's Training Division (Ballet Levels 2- 5) students, including Diablo Ballet's two professional trainees.

Coppélia is a delightful tale of a budding romance alongside the curious contraptions of an eccentric inventor. Infatuated at the sight of Dr. Coppélius's new doll, Frantz evades his darling Swanilda and sneaks into the inventor's workshop where mayhem ensues.

Diablo Ballet Artistic Director, Lauren Jonas states, "Our Diablo Ballet School students will have the rare opportunity to dance on stage with the Company (who are also their teachers) to music played live by the wonderful Diablo Symphony Orchestra. I am incredibly proud to be able to bring this wonderful experience to our students and audiences."

Following the Friday, 6 pm and Saturday, 2 pm performances, ticket holders are invited to stay to meet and mingle with the dancers. Be sure to bring your camera! Tickets are $15-52.

For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit lesherartscenter.org or diabloballet.org.

Immediately following the Saturday, 6 pm performance of Coppélia, the celebration of our 26th Anniversary continues with a sit down dinner with the dancers and live music in the Garden at Scott's Seafood in Walnut Creek (within walking distance from the Lesher Center).

For more information or to purchase a ticket to the gala, visit diabloballet.org/anniversary-gala.





