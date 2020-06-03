Desert Stages Announces Master Class Series

Desert Stages Theatre announces new Master Classes in June for teen artists!

Both classes are for ages 14 and up. Class size is limited to 10 participants. COVID-19 measures in place - please check website at for details

Beginning on Monday June 15th, Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen star and former DST actor Sam Primack brings us Master Class Monday. This Master Class will focus on the general principles of acting through song. Participants will learn how to embody a character's actions, integrating acting and singing components. Exercises will include how to establish objectives and actions and how to activate the imagination. This class will be on Mondays, June 15th, 22nd, and 29th 2020 from 5-7pm. Cost is $50 per class or $125 for all 3 classes. To register for classes visit desertstages.org

About Sam Primack- Sam is a native of Phoenix, AZ and comes straight from the Broadway and National Tour casts of Dear Evan Hansen where he has spent the last year and a half playing the Evan Hansen Alternate all around the country. Past credits include The Addams Family National Tour (Pugsley Addams), Catch Me If You Can (Frank Jr.), Spring Awakening (Moritz), American Idiot (Johnny), and he is also a 2017 Jimmy Award finalist. He also directed 13 the Musical and Grease for DST. Sam is grateful for amazing friends, teachers and his incredibly supportive family. Instagram: @samprimack

Beginning on Tuesday June 16th, Broadway's Beautiful James D. Gish brings us Technique Tuesday. This Master Class will emphasize audition techniques to help each actor investigate, select, and prepare audition material appropriate to the individual and the audition call. The class includes exercises in handling audition material, learning to look at auditions from the casting director's point of view, and understanding the business aspects and requirements of a musical theatre audition. This class will be held on Tuesdays June 16th, 23rd, and 30th 2020 from 5-7pm. Cost is $50 per class or $125 for all 3 classes. To register for classes visit desertstages.org

About James D. Gish-

James D. Gish: National Tour: Gerry Goffin (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Feuilly (Les Miserables). Recent Regional Credits: Tony (West Side Story, Phoenix Theatre Co.), Jack Kelly (Newsies), Bob Gaudio (Jersey Boys), and Toxic Avenger (The Toxic Avenger). Played Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip (nominated for five "Best of Las Vegas" Awards), performed concert series/tour featuring solo album So In Love (#6 on iTunes Classical Chart full week of release), produced by DW Music at Warner Brothers, Nashville. Instagram: @jamesdgish; www.jamesdgish.com

Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You