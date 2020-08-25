Desert Stage Theatre Academy Presents CENTER STAGE With Cate Carlino

The CENTER STAGE program returns to DST on Wednesday afternoons in September!



Join in when the CENTER STAGE program returns to DST on Wednesday afternoons in September! In classes designed for kids ages 6-12, you'll sing and dance to songs from your favorite Pixar movies: Toy Story, Cars, Monsters, Inc., and more! By the end of the four-week session, students will present a fun show for friends and family to enjoy!

Instructor: CATE CARLINO

DST alumna and longtime DST camp counselor Cate Carlino is currently studying musical theatre at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles where she will soon earn her BFA. When she is not on stage, Cate enjoys working with children, teaching them what she loves to do. Cate is so excited to be back at DST, and she can't wait to get started!

Cost per student: $150

Class size: Limit 10 students

Location: Cullity Hall

Sign up for Center Stage here: https://bit.ly/DSTCenterStageW

NOTES: Temperatures will be taken upon arrival, masks will be mandatory for all in attendance, and social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

