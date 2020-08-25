Desert Stage Theatre Academy to Present SCRIPT WORK with Lisa Barton Figueroa

In SCRIPT WORK, instructors will utilize different scripts to practice developing characters.



In SCRIPT WORK, instructors will utilize different scripts to practice developing characters. Learn to break down text, pick out context clues, and create relationships.

Practice cold reading skills, and work on creating questions to ask yourself and your directors about characters. Look at songs to find character growth and plot development in the text. Take away valuable skills for all of your future auditions!

After appearing in more than 60 productions at Desert Stages, Lisa Barton Figueroa pursued her directing career in college at the University of Tampa where she majored in Theatre with a minor in Education and Public Speaking. She then moved to New York where she received a Master's degree from New York University with a focus on directing youth theatre. Lisa has been directing youth and teen shows at DST for eight years.

Cost per student: $200

Class size: Limit 10 students

Location: Cullity Hall

Sign up for SCRIPT WORK by calling the DST Box Office at (480) 483-1664, or register online: https://bit.ly/DSTScriptWork

NOTES: For the safety of everyone, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, masks will be mandatory for all in attendance, and social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You