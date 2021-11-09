DIE HARD: A CHRISTMAS STORY Returns This Holiday Season

Yippee Ki-Yay, puppet lovers! For over five years, this sold-out, live-puppet-theater, extravaganza is back! And what do you get when you cross the definitive holiday action movie with All Puppet Players' brand of dirty jokes, pop-culture references and snarky commentary? You get an instant holiday classic!



While most families only think this holiday has George Bailey and Scrooge to lean on, the All Puppet Players are offering an alternative that includes a puppet Bruce Willis, a battle for Nakatomi Plaza, R-Rated songs, and tons of F-bombs to drop in your stocking. John McClane tries to save the day from master criminal, Hans Gruber, during a Christmas party. Nothing is safe and no holiday memory unsoiled while the puppets wreak havoc on Christmas and bring a mischievous holiday spirit to all good little boys and girls.



There'll be caroling, and gun-fights, curse words, and all the puppet anarchy you can shake a yule log at. This show is only for those 17 and older, so park your younglings with Rudolph and hop in your sleigh. See the show The Arizona Republic called, "... a thing of hilarious beauty." What are you waiting for? Come enjoy your newest holiday tradition!

WARNING! All Puppet Players shows are for mature audiences with exceedingly immature tastes. NO ONE under 17 years of age will be permitted. They contain strong adult language and situations. Puppets can be unpredictable-so if you are of a sensitive nature or are easily offended-puppets don't care.



To convert your money into tickets, call 602-254-2151 or for more information, visit the ALL PUPPET PLAYERS website at: www.allpuppetplayers.com. ALL PERFORMANCES take place at PLAYHOUSE ON THE PARK, 1850 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

