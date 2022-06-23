DESIGNED TO MOVE Views Arizona's Smallest Beauty In New Scottsdale Arts Exhibition

Scottsdale Public Art will host the "Designed to Move: Seeds That Float, Fly or Hitchhike through the Desert Southwest" exhibition July 7 - Sept. 30, 2022, at Scottsdale Civic Center Library.

"Designed to Move" features work by photographer Taylor James, introducing viewers to a surprising, up-close look at the beauty and functional diversity of desert seed designs. James' photographs illustrate the ingenious design of desert seeds that employ different methods for dispersal and propagation. They can float in the air and water, fly far from their mother plant and hitchhike on the fur of animals.

In collaboration with Desert Botanical Garden, Arizona State University's Herbarium and ASU's Design School, the exhibition is organized by the Biomimicry Center at ASU.

Wendy Raisanen, curator of collections and exhibitions for Scottsdale Public Art, loves the connection between the exhibition and the public artwork "Sonoran Seed Pods" by Jeff Zischke at George "Doc" Cavalliere Park in north Scottsdale. The sculpture series' extra-large steel renditions of desert seeds along the hiking path are a natural tie-in with the macrophotography featured in "Designed to Move."

Additionally, Scottsdale Public Art is offering a special augmented reality experience for those who view the exhibition in person at the Civic Center Public Gallery. Using the Hoverlay app, the public will be able to view a 3-D model of one of the "Sonoran Seed Pods" sculptures and walk through a portal to see the sculpture on the Frank Crerie hiking trail, in 360 degrees, on their mobile device.

"Living in Arizona and hiking in the Sonoran Desert has given me an intimate knowledge and experience with desert plants and their seeds that have attached themselves to my clothes," Raisanen said. "The macrophotography really shows the beauty and ingenuity of their design."

In addition to the exhibition itself, there will be an opening reception, including a talk from Adelheid Fischer, biomimicry writer, educator and curator of "Designed to Move," from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 7 at the Civic Center Public Gallery inside Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251.

For more information and to view all the artworks in a virtual exhibition, visit ScottsdalePublicArt.org/exhibitions.