Copperstate Productions Presents BROADWAY JUKEBOX at Fountain Hills Theater

Copperstate Productions has announced the return of Broadway Jukebox, the world's first and only interactive Broadway musical.

When no two shows are ever the same, it can be - to put it mildly - a challenge. As exciting for the performers as it is for the audience, a great part of the show takes place backstage out of the audience's sight. Broadway Jukebox requires an amazing cast of actors whose versatility is put to the test each night as they adapt to the demands of each evening's audience. During the half hour before curtain, the cast mingles with the audience, and collects their jukebox selections for the evening. Those selections are then carried backstage where the choices are quickly tallied and the most requested songs are compiled. With the help of the staff, songs are frantically put in dramatic and comedic order, divided by style, duets and ensemble numbers and then with literally only minutes to go until curtain, the final list is copied on to a giant whiteboard which is posted backstage, just in time for the cast to make their first entrance!

Broadway Jukebox returns to Fountain Hills after several successful productions throughout the Valley. Created in 1999 by Valley veteran Peter J. Hill, Broadway Jukebox was awarded Best Production by the AriZoni Awards and recognized as Outstanding Production of the year by The Mesa Tribune and The Arizona Republic.

PLEASE NOTE: All possible precautions are being implemented to ensure patrons safety including disinfecting all public surfaces before each performance, limiting ticket sales to less than 50% capacity, requiring cooperative seating and encouraging social distancing.

Broadway Jukebox is produced by Copperstate Productions, created and directed by Peter J. Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed and accompanied by Jay Melberg. Broadway Jukebox stars Lacey Dixon, Victoria Fairclough, Alex Gonzalez, Noel Irick, Michael Wallot and Kyle Webb.

Jukebox is a great way to spend an evening with family, friends or co-workers. Plays July 10 - Aug 16, 2020 in the Mainstage venue of Fountain Hills Theater. Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $33.00 for Adults and $18.00 for children 17 and under and students with IDs.

All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 and at our website at www.fhtaz.org. Limited Box Office hours are 12pm-3pm Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Copperstate Productions Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.

Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You