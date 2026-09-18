City of Peoria Recognizes TheaterWorks' 40th Anniversary
Mayor Jason Beck signed the proclamation honoring the resident theatre company's history of enriching audiences and cultivating local artistic talent.
TheaterWorks has announced that the City of Peoria has officially recognized and congratulated the organization on its 40th anniversary with a mayoral proclamation honoring four decades of service to the community.
Signed by Mayor Jason Beck and dated July 13, 2026, the proclamation celebrates TheaterWorks' longstanding commitment to live theatre, arts education and meaningful cultural experiences throughout Peoria and the West Valley.
Since its founding in 1986, TheaterWorks has created opportunities for children, families, artists and audiences to experience the transformative power of the performing arts. Over the past four decades, the organization has grown into a cornerstone of Peoria's arts community, welcoming hundreds of thousands of patrons while providing a creative home for thousands of performers, students, volunteers and community members.
The proclamation recognizes TheaterWorks' commitment to artistic excellence, education and community engagement, highlighting the organization's role in cultivating local talent, strengthening connections among residents and contributing to Peoria's reputation as a destination for arts and culture.
As TheaterWorks celebrates this milestone anniversary, the recognition serves not only as a reflection on its 40-year history but also as a celebration of the artists, educators, volunteers, patrons, donors and community partners who have helped shape the organization throughout the decades.
In the proclamation, Mayor Beck formally recognized and congratulated TheaterWorks on its 40th anniversary and extended his appreciation to the organization's board members, staff, volunteers, performers, patrons and supporters for four decades of service and dedication to enriching the community through the arts.
“To have TheaterWorks' 40th anniversary recognized through a mayoral proclamation is an incredible honor,” said Chris Hamby, TheaterWorks C.W. McMillin Executive Director. “This milestone belongs to every artist, volunteer, patron, donor and community member who has believed in our mission over the past four decades. We are deeply grateful to the City of Peoria for recognizing our history and celebrating the lasting impact of live theatre in our community.”
As TheaterWorks enters its next chapter, the organization looks forward to continuing its mission of creating opportunities for audiences and artists to experience theatre that inspires, enriches and enlightens while building upon 40 years of creativity, education and community connection.
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