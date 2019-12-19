Childsplay's Elephant & Piggie WE ARE IN A PLAY Musical Opens January 26

Childsplay brings the hilarious musical, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY to Herberger Theater Center. Based on Mo Willem's popular illustrated books, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY" is filled with music reminiscent of the 60s Motown.

Backed by nutty backup singers, The Squirrelles, Gerald and Piggie will have your family doing the "Flippy Floppy Floory" dance all night long!



The Storybook Preview for ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY" is January 26 at 4 pm. Tickets are $12 (general admission) and each family will receive a free copy of a book related to the Childsplay's 2019-20 Season. The Storybook Preview is sponsored by the Steele Foundation.

Directed by Debra K. Stevens, ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY" stars Jon Gentry as "Gerald" and Katie McFadzen as "Piggie," backed up by "The Squirelles" Kat Bailes, Sedona Urias-Remonett and Hannah Bentley. Alan Ruch is Musical Director with Mollie LaJoie, Choreographer. "WE ARE IN A PLAY" Features Book and Lyrics by Mo Willems, with Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.

Based on the Elephant and Piggie book series by Mo Willems, Elephant and Piggie perform whimsical musical numbers, with back up singers, The Squirelles, reminiscent of 60s era girl groups such as the The Shirelles and The Ronettes. Set design from Brunella Providente evokes the illustration style of Mo Willems, transporting audiences into the whimsical world of his popular books. For ages 3 and up.

Gerald the Elephant is cautious and Piggie is...well, NOT. They are the best of friends. Which means they have LOTS of fun together. But sometimes they face tough questions. What do you wear to a fancy party? Should you share your ice cream? Can two friends play with just one toy? Get ready for a hilarious musical experience as two of Mo Willems' most delightfully amusing characters come to life on stage in their Very First Play.

Tickets for ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY" range from $12 - $35 and are available at childsplayaz.org.





