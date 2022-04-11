Childsplay Brings SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! To Herberger Theater, April 23-May 22

Childplay's pop culture phenomenon Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! brings its national tour back home again for a four-week run on Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center from April 23 to May 22.

Featuring iconic songs like "Just A Bill," "Conjunction Junction," "Three Is the Magic Number" and "Preamble," academic subjects will never be the same again.

Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! revolves around Tom on his first day teaching. To calm his nerves, he turns on the TV and winds up surrounded by three characters out of nowhere. They are all part of him, facets of his personality, and through imagination and song, they help him gain confidence and teach several subjects including grammar, math, civics, social studies and science.

"If audiences are simply looking for a joyful, intoxicating blast from the past to share with their kids, this is absolutely the best way to both introduce young people to theater, reinforce some of the lessons learned in school and put a spring in everyone's step," Colin Douglas wrote in Chicago Theatre Review, adding a "highly recommended" rating.

Based on the book by Scott Ferguson, George Keating and Kyle Hall with lyrics and music by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe, Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! will be staged Saturdays at 1 and 4 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. Backstage tours are planned Saturdays May 7 and 21 following the 4 p.m. performances.

Ticket prices start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org/SHRL22.

Schoolhouse Rock LIVE!, which has been touring nationwide, is directed by Anthony Runfola and features Anissa Garza as Shulie, Ūgene Titus as George, McKenzie Reese as Dina and Bruno Streck Rodrigues as Tom.

The creative team includes Molly Lajoie, choreography; Randi Rudolph, music director; Daniel Hollingshead, costume design; Tim Monson, lighting design; Adam Benavidas, projection design; Holly Windingstad, scenic design; Chris Neumeyer, sound design; Ryan Clark, stage manager; and Emma Walz, assistant stage manager.

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

For more information about Childsplay, visit www.childsplayaz.org.