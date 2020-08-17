Check Out What Seven Arizona Theatres Have Planned, Including Classes, Virtual and In-Person Productions, and More

Arizona Theatres, dance troupes, and other cultural organizations were forced to adapt their upcoming programming due to the health crisis.

Arizona Theatres, dance troupes, and other cultural organizations were forced to adapt their upcoming programming due to the health crisis.

Seven theatres, including Theater Works, Arizona Theatre Company, Ballet Arizona, Arizona Opera, and more, have announced plans for the rest of this year. Some have announced virtual events, classes, or even socially-distanced outdoor performances.

Learn more below!

Valley Youth Theatre's VYTal Affair-athon

Valley Youth Theatre's virtual fundraiser features eight hours of live-streamed musical performances by young performers, songs and stories from VYT alumni and interviews with supporters. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook and vyt.com

Theater Works - Curiouser & Curiouser

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER is an immersive, multi-sensory, intimate theater production where audience members literally walk into and through the world of Alice in Wonderland.

This 100-minute immersive theater production and multi-disciplinary arts experience showcases visual art, music, puppetry, dance, theater and multi-media design.

Learn more at www.curiousertheater.org.

Arizona Theatre Company - Alma

A mother, a daughter and the thread of an American Dream. Working mom Alma has singlehandedly raised her daughter, Ángel, on tough love, home-cooked comida, and lots of prayers. But on the eve of the all-important SAT, Alma discovers her daughter isn't at home studying. A schooling and la chancla await Ángel at home-but so does a creeping realization that more's at stake than just a test score. A sacrifice from Alma's past weighs heavy on their present; now, Alma fears that her worst nightmare may soon be their reality. Will the American Dream cost them a life together?

Learn more at www.arizonatheatre.org.

Childsplay - "Choose Your Role" class

People enjoy the fun and camaraderie of role-playing games for fun. This class brings the game off the table as actors explore strategies for character development. The RPG format is a tool to develop nuance characters while the collaborative storytelling and long-from improvisations deepen analysis techniques. These skills translate into a richer approach for a performer whether its a roll of a 20 sided dice or the next role onstage.

Learn more at childsplayaz.org.

Ballet Arizona - virtual season

The company plans to digitally present some favorite contemporary works from choreographer and collaborator, Alejandro Cerrudo; and an August Bournonville classic that is new to Ballet Arizona. Artistic Director Ib Andersen envisions creating new choreography that is adapted to social-distancing recommendations. He also plans to present an adapted version of The Nutcracker - a new way to make the beloved annual tradition part of this year's holiday plans.

Learn more at balletaz.org.

Arizona Opera - 2020-21 season

The season will begin on October 2 in Phoenix and October 4 in Tucson, with outdoor performances. The opera will also be releasing a film adaptation of "The Copper Queen" by Clint Borzoni and John de los Santos.

Learn more at azopera.org.

Cultural Coalition - Mask Alive! Festival of Masks

Come experience an artistic family engagement gathering featuring giant puppets, mask performers and celebrating the cultural diversity of our community! Free and open to all ages!Local dance, music and theater companies will demonstrate the power of the Mask to transform the actors, as well as the audience.

Learn more at culturalcoalition.com.

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You