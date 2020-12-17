Chandler's Vision Gallery: Artists from Across The US and AZ Conduct Free Workshops for Kids

Chandler's premier visual arts gallery, Vision Gallery, announces its 2021 Spring Vision Kids art workshops for kids.

These free workshops will be offered virtually on Zoom and will be conducted by leading artists from Arizona and across the U.S. demonstrating a variety of fun, interactive topics including sculpting, painting, book-making, fiber arts, and more.

Vision Kids classes are designed to inspire children's creativity and give students the opportunity to develop important avenues for self-expression. Classes will be held on Saturdays at 10 am and 1 pm, with a limit of 35 students per class.

Free partial and complete supply kits are available for those who reserve them and are available for pick up at Vision Gallery during business hours beginning the Saturday before class. Workshops are open to kids ages 6 to 16 and are free to participate. Registration opens January 9 online at https://www.visiongallery.org/vision-kids/.