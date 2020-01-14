Chandler Restaurants Rally To Support Arts With Eat Your Art Out Event

Restaurants from the Chandler area are rallying to support the arts in their community with an all day event, Eat Your Art Out Chandler, from 11 am - 8 pm on February 25, 2020.

From Tennessee BBQ to sushi, Mexican specialties to contemporary wine bars, the chefs, mixologists and staff at dining establishments in Chandler are stepping up to ensure youth and adults from all walks of life are able to enjoy the performing and visual arts.

All participating restaurants for Eat Your Art Out will donate the proceeds from their dining receipts on February 25 to support the Chandler Center for the Arts and its education and outreach programs.

The public is invited to visit participating restaurants for lunch, happy hour and/or dinner to support the arts while enjoying the best dining in Chandler.

Participating Restaurants include:

West Alley BBQ - Pit Master Jim Dandy, who moved to Chandler from Jackson Tennessee, bringing his method for roasting BBQ in true Tennessee style, which has been handed down for generations.

CHoP Chandler - Chandler's first locally owned steakhouse and grill. The menu features burgers to bone-in steaks, cooked to perfection on the seven-foot mesquite hardwood grill. Features an intimate interior with amber lighting, wood finishes and plush chocolate leather booths.

Rock Lobster is The Sushi Room reinvented. Promising fun, energy and the authentic creativity of Teppanyaki. Rock Lobster has 25 menu items and all of The Sushi Room favorites. A huge sake line-up, Asian beers and spirits add to any occasion.

SanTan Brewing Co. Our belief is that great craft beer and great craft food can be the inspiration for the conversations that can change the world!

Serrano's Mexican Restaurant- family-owned and operated, serving the finest Sonoran Mexican Food in the East Valley for many years. The recipes are straight from the Serrano Family kitchen.

The Living Room A casual and upbeat wine bar - focusing on hospitality and with a mantra of love, laugh & lounge. Combo lunches, sharable plates, soups, salads, sandwiches, fondue, flat breads and more. Lots of soft seating with areas to stretch out.

Floridino's provides family-oriented, full-service, true Italian restaurant food in Chandler, becoming one of the city's favorite restaurants.

Humble Pie believes everyone deserves a piece of the pie. Drop by for a delicious meal in a fun, family-friendly environment. Some come for our pizza, some for Happy Hour, and some for our lunch specials, but one thing remains the same: everyone leaves full and happy!

Nando's From the traditional family recipes shared with Nando by both his step-dad, Alfred (may he rest in peace and tacos), & his Mom (Nana), to the design of the restaurant - Nando's has strived for 15 years to become your local family joint for Sonoran-style Mexican food.

Ginger Monkey- encompasses fresh and inspired homestyle comfort food from land and sea with beer offerings from talented local and world renowned brewers to please a variety of palettes. Bring the pups in for a pup patty and enjoy Elways Lounge on the patio.

Visit chandlercenter.org/eatout for more information.





