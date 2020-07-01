Chandler Cultural Foundation Appoints LaTricia Harper Woods To Managing Board

Chandler Cultural Foundation, the non-profit managing Board for the Chandler Center of the Arts, has appointed La Tricia Harper Woods as a new member.

Woods has an extensive 25 year career in strategic planning and implementation of community engagement, public relations, public affairs, marketing, crisis communications, internal communications and multicultural communications for government agencies, nonprofits and/or small businesses. She has been a resident of Chandler for 12 years. Woods will serve on the Chandler Cultural Foundation Board for a three-year term and will focus on broadening the reach and awareness of the Board's programs and events.

She is the Founder and President of Mahogany Xan Communications, LLC, a public relations firm working with an impressive roster of clients to develop and implement their communication strategies. She has been named as "40 Under 40" in both the City of Phoenix (Phoenix Business Journal), and Wichita, Kansas (Kansas Business Journal) who recognized her professional achievements and community involvement. She is currently an Adjunct Professor for the Maricopa Community Colleges, leading courses for marketing and advertising for small businesses. LaTricia is also an accredited public relations practitioner through the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)

Prior to the creation of her firm, Woods worked in the city governments of Wichita, KS and Maricopa, AZ as a Public Information Officer and as the Assistant to the City Manager for the City of Scottsdale. She served as a volunteer for the Chandler Museum, developing the strategy for the launch of the new facility which opened in 2018. She is a 25-year member of PRSA and serves on the Executive Committee for the Counselors Academy Section. She was also a member of Valley Leadership's 28th Class. LaTricia currently serves as member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and is a Sustaining Member of Junior League of Phoenix. In 2019, she was appointed National Public Relations Chair for the Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.

"The Chandler Cultural Foundation Board is comprised of such an impressive array of community leaders, who each bring their expertise and unique perspectives to help us serve the cultural community. LaTricia is a true powerhouse - her understanding of city government, her passion for the arts and social service, her expertise in communications and her vast history of community involvement will be of immeasurable value to the Board. We are thrilled to have her join us." - Jeanne Forbis, Chandler Cultural Foundation Chair

"I am tremendously excited to be a part of the Chandler Cultural Foundation Board," said Woods. "Chandler has been our home for more than 12 years and I was searching for a way to serve in the community that we love. I also know that I serve with a spirit of an exceptional community servant, Janet Tobias, always with me. As such, the work that I do as a member of the Board not only is done to shine a spotlight on our brilliant community but to honor her memory as well."



