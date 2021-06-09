Chandler Center for the Arts Announces Free Summer Concert Series

Baby, it's hot outside, but it's cool at the CCA! Chandler Center for the Arts will open its doors for the first time in 15 months with its free Summer Concert Series, sponsored by Intel.

The celebratory concert series will begin July 23 and features bands of Motown, Classic Rock, Jazz, Blues and modern-day Pop on the Main Stage at the Chandler Center for the Arts, 250. N. Arizona Avenue in Chandler.

Bands include Notes From Neptune (July 23), Kim Weston Jazz Quartet (Aug 6), Sandra Basset Motown Review (Aug 13), Big Pete Pearson (Aug 20) and Marmalade Skies (Aug 27).

The Summer Concerts will have limited capacity so the public is encouraged to RSVP at chandlercenter.org/summer2021. All seats are free of charge with general seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open one hour prior to show time. For those who wish to have a front-row experience from home, each concert will be live-streamed. RSVP for the fun at chandlercenter.org/summer2021.

While enjoying the Friday evening concerts, audiences are invited to enjoy the CCA's air conditioning and cool off with a soda, wine, beer or the evening's drink special. Each summer concert will feature exclusive flash ticket sales for upcoming performances and attendees can explore The Gallery at CCA to view Take a Hike, an exhibition inspired by Arizona's incredible parks, trails and public lands. (Exhibition runs through Aug.14)