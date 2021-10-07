Chandler Center For The Arts Announces Showtime Series

Chandler Center for the Arts announces its Showtime Series for 2022. The three concert Sunday matinee series pays tribute to music icons of the 60s, 70s and 80s from the queens of Motown, soul and funk such as Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, to definitive singer/songwriters Carole King and James Taylor, to the original "Rocket Man" showman, Elton John.

Showtime Series packages include all three shows and are on sale now for $54, $72 or $96. Ticketholders save $6 on each ticket when they buy the package. Single tickets will go on sale November 23 for $24, $30 or $38. Tickets can be purchased at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

Legendary Ladies Of Soul

January 23, 2022 at 3:00 pm

From Gospel to Motown to Soul, enjoy the pop hits of music icons Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and more, all performed by three powerhouse vocalists. We dare you not to dance and sing along! ﻿

You've Got A Friend The Songs Of Carole King And James Taylor

﻿Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm

Tickets: $24,$30, $38

Local vocalists Kristen Drathman and Kyle Sorrel perform the songs of Carole King and James Taylor, two of the most celebrated and quintessential singer-songwriters of our time. From "Up on the Roof," "Natural Woman," and "You've Got a Friend" to "Fire and Rain'" and "How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You," don't miss an afternoon of beautiful, iconic music. ﻿

Wonderful Crazy Night: A New Elton John Tribute

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:00 pm

Tickets: $24,$30, $38

Direct from Las Vegas, Colte Julian's electrifying tribute to the great Elton John features a live band, colorful costumes, backup singers and Elton's greatest hits including "Rocket Man," "Bennie and the Jets," "Tiny Dancer," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Crocodile Rock," and many more!