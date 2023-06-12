Chandler Center For The Arts Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series

Chandler Center for the Arts announces its 2023 Free Summer Concert Series, beginning July 28. Every Friday night at 7:30 pm the Center will host free summer concerts, featuring some of Arizona's best local bands. Gather friends and family, cool off with a soda, wine, or the evening's signature drink, and kick back to enjoy the show.Â All Summer Concerts will also be live streamed.

Â

Attendees are also invited to explore The Gallery at the CCA to see the latest art exhibition, and check out Summer Concert Flash Sales for discount tickets to upcoming blockbuster shows.

Â

No ticket required, but RSVP is requested. Seating is first-come, first-seated.Â For more information and to RSVP visit chandlercenter.org/summer2023.

Â

CHANDLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

2023 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Â

J White

Â

Friday, July 28, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Smooth JazzÂ Concert

Â

Saxophonist J. White commands attention with his lush, soulful sounds and dynamic stage presence. The Detroit native and Billboard artist is a songwriter, producer and gifted performer who intertwines the sounds of smooth jazz with a straight-ahead groove. The result is a sensual, harmonic sound that is all his.Â

Â

Jim Bachmann & The Day Drinkers

Â

Friday, August 4, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Country/American Roots Concert

Â

Arizona singer-songwriter Jim Bachmann creates music that is a dose of American roots music, deftly blended with traditional country, honky tonk and blues. Echoing the Sonoran Desert and the nearby border, he mixes in Mexican influences for a distinct Southwestern sound yet remains true to country music tradition. His mellow, easy voice imparts wise lyrics that hint at an honest living, autobiographical nuance and a sly sense of humor.Â

Â

Lucius Parr Band

Â

Friday, August 11, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Chicago Blues Concert

Â

Join Arizona Blues Hall of Fame performer Lucius Parr for an evening of urban electric guitar blues with a touch of R&B. Playing the guitar since the age of 10, Parr, a Vietnam veteran, has opened for legends BB King and Buddy Guy, as well as performed on stage with recent hit makers Chris Stapleton and Luke Bryan.Â Â

Â

Dorsten

Â

Friday, August 18, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Rock/Indie/Folk Concert

ï»¿

This award-winning brother-sister band from Phoenix has got the Valley's alternative music scene buzzing. With a sound that has one foot in indie and one foot in folk, Dorsten delights audiences with their beautiful melodies and creative lyrics. An intricate blend of instrumentation, the duo's music is influenced by Eleni Drake, Adele, Indian Lakes and Norah Jones.Â

Â

Kilted Spirit

Â

Friday, August 25, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Celtic, Irish Rock Concert

ï»¿

Don't miss an evening of lively, rowdy renditions of Irish and Scottish music, as well as classic and modern rock covers from this Valley favorite. Regulars at the Phoenix Highland Games and Desert Botanical Garden, they delight fans with songs from Flogging Molly, Fleetwood Mac, Old Crow Medicine Show and traditional Celtic tunes.Â