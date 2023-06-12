Chandler Center For The Arts Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series

Gather friends and family, cool off with a soda, wine, or the evening's signature drink, and kick back to enjoy the show.Â 

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Feature: PARADE THE MUSICAL ~ Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra's Compelling Phoenix Reviv Photo 3 Feature: PARADE THE MUSICAL ~ Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra's Compelling Phoenix Revival
Review: BIRTH OF A MURDERER at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre Photo 4 Review: BIRTH OF A MURDERER at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre

Chandler Center For The Arts Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series

Chandler Center for the Arts announces its 2023 Free Summer Concert Series, beginning July 28. Every Friday night at 7:30 pm the Center will host free summer concerts, featuring some of Arizona's best local bands. Gather friends and family, cool off with a soda, wine, or the evening's signature drink, and kick back to enjoy the show.Â All Summer Concerts will also be live streamed.

Â 

Attendees are also invited to explore The Gallery at the CCA to see the latest art exhibition, and check out Summer Concert Flash Sales for discount tickets to upcoming blockbuster shows.

Â 

No ticket required, but RSVP is requested. Seating is first-come, first-seated.Â  For more information and to RSVP visit chandlercenter.org/summer2023.

Â 

CHANDLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

2023 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Â 

Chandler Center For The Arts Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series

J White

Â 

Friday, July 28, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Smooth JazzÂ Concert

Â 

Saxophonist J. White commands attention with his lush, soulful sounds and dynamic stage presence. The Detroit native and Billboard artist is a songwriter, producer and gifted performer who intertwines the sounds of smooth jazz with a straight-ahead groove. The result is a sensual, harmonic sound that is all his.Â 

Â 

Jim Bachmann & The Day Drinkers

Â 

Friday, August 4, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Country/American Roots Concert

Â 

Arizona singer-songwriter Jim Bachmann creates music that is a dose of American roots music, deftly blended with traditional country, honky tonk and blues. Echoing the Sonoran Desert and the nearby border, he mixes in Mexican influences for a distinct Southwestern sound yet remains true to country music tradition. His mellow, easy voice imparts wise lyrics that hint at an honest living, autobiographical nuance and a sly sense of humor.Â 

Â 

Lucius Parr Band

Â 

Friday, August 11, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Chicago Blues Concert

Â 

Join Arizona Blues Hall of Fame performer Lucius Parr for an evening of urban electric guitar blues with a touch of R&B. Playing the guitar since the age of 10, Parr, a Vietnam veteran, has opened for legends BB King and Buddy Guy, as well as performed on stage with recent hit makers Chris Stapleton and Luke Bryan.Â Â 

Â 

Dorsten

Â 

Friday, August 18, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Rock/Indie/Folk Concert

ï»¿

This award-winning brother-sister band from Phoenix has got the Valley's alternative music scene buzzing. With a sound that has one foot in indie and one foot in folk, Dorsten delights audiences with their beautiful melodies and creative lyrics. An intricate blend of instrumentation, the duo's music is influenced by Eleni Drake, Adele, Indian Lakes and Norah Jones.Â 

Â 

Kilted Spirit

Â 

Friday, August 25, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Celtic, Irish Rock Concert

ï»¿

Don't miss an evening of lively, rowdy renditions of Irish and Scottish music, as well as classic and modern rock covers from this Valley favorite. Regulars at the Phoenix Highland Games and Desert Botanical Garden, they delight fans with songs from Flogging Molly, Fleetwood Mac, Old Crow Medicine Show and traditional Celtic tunes.Â 




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Feature: PARADE THE MUSICAL ~ Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestras Compelling Phoenix Reviva Photo
Feature: PARADE THE MUSICAL ~ Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra's Compelling Phoenix Revival

Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra's presents its unique version of PARADE on June 24th at Central United Methodist Church in Phoenix, AZ.

2
Phoenix Art Museum Appoints Chief Curator And Director Of Curatorial Affairs And Engagemen Photo
Phoenix Art Museum Appoints Chief Curator And Director Of Curatorial Affairs And Engagement

Phoenix Art Museum has appointed Olga Viso as the Selig Family Chief Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs and Engagement, effective immediately. Viso, a seasoned arts leader, curator, and scholar, has been working with the Museum for the past year as a part-time curator-at-large and a senior curatorial advisor.

3
SUBPLOTS Makes its World Premiere at Chandler-Gilbert Community College Photo
SUBPLOTS Makes its World Premiere at Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Featuring an original story and lyrics by Sara R. Matin and music by Anthony James Procopio Subplots will premiere this June, with performances on June 23rd @ 7 PM and June 24th @ 2 PM and 7 PM.

4
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to the Herberger Theater Center This Month Photo
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to the Herberger Theater Center This Month

Get ready to dive into a breathtaking underwater adventure as Valley Youth Theatre proudly presentsÂ The SpongeBob Musical, opening Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Georgia McBride
Arizona Theatre Company (6/09-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disaster!
Arizona Broadway Theatre (8/18-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Butler
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (5/18-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical
Berger Performing Arts Center (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (7/27-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUBPLOTS: Musical
Chandler-Gilbert Community College (6/23-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You