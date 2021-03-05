Chandler Center For Arts Presents Buddy Guy Live On Main Stage

Nearly one year to the day of having to cancel his appearance due to the pandemic shutdown last March, the Chandler Center for the Arts announces that GRAMMY-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Guy will return to Chandler as part of his nationwide tour.

This concert is the first official engagement to be announced by the Chandler Center for the Arts as it works to resume live public events. The famed blues guitarist will perform live in Chandler on March 16, 2022 at 7 pm.

Tickets are $88, $78, $68 and $58 and will go on presale for CCA e-subscribers on March 16 with tickets to the general public on sale March 18 through chandlercenter.org.

Buddy Guy was en-route to Chandler for his performance on March 13, 2020, the same day the national emergency was declared for all venues and public spaces to shut down due to COVID pandemic. The stage crew was loading in and setting up all of his equipment for the performance that evening when the word came through that the concert would need to be cancelled.

"It is only fitting that Buddy Guy is the first concert we put on sale as we look forward to resuming normal operations," says Michelle Mac Lennan, General Manager of Chandler Center for the Arts. "He is a true legend, and it will be wonderful to have him back on stage."

Bringing the raw and unadulterated sound that pioneered the Chicago blues, Guy continues to make music to inspire others and keep the blues alive; his most recent album, The Blues is Alive and Well is a true pleasure for aficionados and genre newcomers.

Recognized by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest guitarists in history, this legendary artist doesn't let his age slow him down. Known for his showmanship, attendees will be blown away by his soulful vocals and masterful solos often played while he strolls the aisles of the theatre.