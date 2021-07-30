Chandler Center Brings New Virtual Program 'Beyond The Walls' For Area Schools

Due to its popularity with teachers and students, Chandler Center for the Arts is continuing its Virtual Theatre Kids Program, which brings theatrical events directly into classrooms.

Kicking off the 2021-22 school year, Chandler Center for the Arts presents Beyond the Walls, a virtual performance of the stage play Layer the Walls.

i??This Virtual Field Trip is available throughout the fall semester, from September 7 - December 6, 2021 and is recommended for students grade 3 - 7.

Over three episodes, Beyond the Walls explores stories of a tenement apartment in New York City that was once home to hundreds of new immigrants. Using Shadow and Bunraku puppetry, along with masks, the stories of Irish, Italian, and Jewish families are brought together like never seen before.

Each episode includes:

An artist introduction that provides context for the excerpt and poses initial questions.

An excerpt from the Layer the Walls stage performance.

Post excerpt conversation/Q&A. The artists will discuss some of the questions often asked by audience members, allowing a deeper dive into the content.



Episode One: Jimmy's Story - Jimmy McKenna from Ireland battles job discrimination and finds work on the Brooklyn Bridge; told with Bunraku puppetry.

Episode Two: Marco's Story- Marco Branzini, an Italian fisherman resists assimilation and survives the Great Blizzard of 1888; portrayed with Italian half masks.

Episode Three: Goldine's Story - Goldine Zuckerman, a Jewish garment worker joins The Uprising of 20,000 to strike for safer working conditions; utilizes Shadow Puppetry.

Access to the performance is $50 per classroom (11 to 50 students) and $10 per homeschool group (1 to 10 students). Fees are waived for Title I schools and qualifying nonprofit organizations. The program is also available for families and homeschool students.

To register for the Beyond the Walls Virtual Field Trip visit chandlercenter.org

Beyond the Walls is one of two virtual presentations among the five programs being presented by the CCA.

"During the pandemic, we heard from so many teachers who were grateful for the ability to bring theatrical programs into their classrooms, virtually. Teachers are able to fit these programs when its convenient for their schedules, while eliminating the need for transportation and other planning required for an off-site field trip." says Michelle Mac Lennan, General Manager at Chandler Center for the Arts. "While nothing can replace the experience of young people attending a live performance, we decided to continue virtual programs, in addition to our in person Theatre Kids performances during the season. The number of students who can attend virtually is limitless. We can now bring arts programs directly to the classroom or homeschool space."

For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.