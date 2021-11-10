Chandler Center Adds Two New Shows: Marie Osmond and Scotty McCreery

Chandler Center for the Arts has announced the addition of two new shows for Spring 2022, Marie Osmond on March 11, 2022 and Scotty McCreery on April 3, 2022. Tickets for Scotty McCreery will go on sale November 12 at 10 am, and tickets for Marie Osmond will go on sale November 19 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

MARIE OSMOND

Don't miss an evening with the one and only Marie Osmond. The iconic performer is guaranteed to wow audiences with Broadway tunes, standards, classics and even some opera - all accompanied by an orchestra. After an 11-year residency in Las Vegas, Marie is touring the United States with her sell-out symphonic show.

For almost six decades Marie Osmond has entertained millions all over the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts and Broadway performances. She is a multi-platinum, multi-gold selling artist, CMA winner, Billboard chart-topper and three-time New York Times Bestselling author. Her Top 10 Billboard Magazine album "Music is Medicine" is the perfect set up for her "Unexpected" studio album (released in December 2021). It may just be her most important studio release, encompassing a lifetime of experience, music, love, loss, hope and joy as a representation of her remarkable life.

WHEN: March 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM

WHERE: Chandler Center for the Arts

250 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225

TICKETS/INFO: $72, $82, $92, $102

chandlercenter.org

480-782-2680

SCOTTY MCCREERY

Join them for an evening with one of country music's hottest stars. North Carolina native Scotty McCreery shares his energetic live show which features his distinctive deep voice on songs that are a perfect combination of classic and modern country. This is a perfect date night with someone special.

The multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter recently released his new album Same Truck, featuring the No. 1 hit "You Time" and his current single "Damn Strait". His previous album featured three No. 1 hits: "Five More Minutes," "This is It," and "In Between." The ACM and CMT Award winning artist is celebrating the first 10 years of his career, which started with his win on "American Idol" in 2011, followed by making history as both the first artist of any musical genre and youngest male artist to debut their first album (Clear as Day) at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart.

WHEN: April 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM

WHERE: Chandler Center for the Arts

250 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225

TICKETS/INFO: $48, $58, $68, $78, $88

chandlercenter.org

480-782-2680