Celebrate Spring and Mother's Day With Guitarist Esteban at Concerts In Northern Arizona

Renowned for his emotive performances and exemplary classical and flamenco guitar, the critically acclaimed Esteban will be performing multiple must-attend intimate concerts in Northern Arizona this spring. These include monthly performances at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona and two special Mother's Day concerts in Prescott.

Esteban's Upcoming Concerts

In Sedona: Everyone should experience Esteban's residency performance at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona. This is an intimate dinner theater setting where you can enjoy a rare and unique experience of music mastery at its finest as Esteban blends his signature sounds with stories from his life and career.

Performances take place on Saturdays, April 15, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 19, September 2, October 14, November 25 and December 16 at 7 p.m. All concerts are at Sound Bites Grill, located at 101 N. State Route 89A, F29 in Sedona. Tickets range from $59-$179 depending on the package and are available at estebanmusic.com/concert-events or by calling Sound Bites at 928-282-2713.

In Prescott: Wow the special woman in your life on Sunday, May 14 at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center in Prescott. This show happens twice - at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will feature Esteban's greatest love songs of all time. Plus, there are flowers for all the ladies in the audience! Tickets to these performances range in price from $37 to $102 and are available at estebanmusic.com/concert-events or by calling the Box Office at 928-777-1370.

At each show, guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy, son Ben Paul on bass, and Grammy Award-winning drummer Joe Morris. Join them as they breathe loving melodies and beats into beautiful Spanish classical music and newly composed songs fused with old favorites.

"Many of our fans, both long-time and new, often drive up from the Valley to attend these up-close concert experiences," Esteban says. "So, whether you're joining us in Sedona or Prescott for Mother's Day, both venues allow for an intimate concert experience you won't forget."

Esteban has toured the country and topped Billboard charts with numerous albums, videos and DVDs. Launching his career in Arizona, Esteban and Teresa Joy played at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, where they won "Best of Phoenix" for eight years.