Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Cast Set for Valley Youth Theatre's A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL
The holiday production returns December 4–23, celebrating 100 years of Winnie-the-Pooh and the show's 30th anniversary at Valley Youth Theatre.
Valley Youth Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming production of A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail, returning December 4–23, 2026.
This year's production marks two milestones: the 100th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh and the 30th year of Valley Youth Theatre's annual holiday presentation.
The cast will feature Owen Stanley as Winnie-the-Pooh, Rhema Eun Hye Ko as Piglet, Deacon Zobel as Eeyore, Oliver Spiegel as Christopher Robin, Mahagani Carter as Rabbit, Andon Wright as Tigger, Grace Morris as Kanga, Maeve Liu as Roo and Ava Pereyda as Owl.
The Woodland Friends ensemble includes Angelina Berg, Joy Hickel, Alexia Lade, Kadacie Anastasia Mansfield, Vivienne Martin and Rasalyn Monroy-Hightower.
A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail brings the characters of the Hundred Acre Wood together for a holiday adventure centered on friendship, laughter and the spirit of the season.
The family-friendly production has become an annual tradition for Valley Youth Theatre, introducing generations of young audiences to Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore and their friends.
Tickets start at $25, plus service fees, with group rates available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets may be purchased online, through the Valley Youth Theatre Box Office or at the door.
For additional information, contact the box office at (602) 253-8188, extension 1, Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm.
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