Cast Set for Valley Youth Theatre's A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL

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Valley Youth Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming production of A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail, returning December 4–23, 2026.

This year's production marks two milestones: the 100th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh and the 30th year of Valley Youth Theatre's annual holiday presentation.

The cast will feature Owen Stanley as Winnie-the-Pooh, Rhema Eun Hye Ko as Piglet, Deacon Zobel as Eeyore, Oliver Spiegel as Christopher Robin, Mahagani Carter as Rabbit, Andon Wright as Tigger, Grace Morris as Kanga, Maeve Liu as Roo and Ava Pereyda as Owl.

The Woodland Friends ensemble includes Angelina Berg, Joy Hickel, Alexia Lade, Kadacie Anastasia Mansfield, Vivienne Martin and Rasalyn Monroy-Hightower.

A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail brings the characters of the Hundred Acre Wood together for a holiday adventure centered on friendship, laughter and the spirit of the season.

The family-friendly production has become an annual tradition for Valley Youth Theatre, introducing generations of young audiences to Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore and their friends.

Tickets start at $25, plus service fees, with group rates available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets may be purchased online, through the Valley Youth Theatre Box Office or at the door.

For additional information, contact the box office at (602) 253-8188, extension 1, Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 03 Hrs 48 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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