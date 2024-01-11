COLDER THAN HERE Comes to As If Theatre in March

Performances run March 14-30, 2024.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

COLDER THAN HERE Comes to As If Theatre in March

Kenmore's As If Theatre Company announces its next production, Colder Than Here, written by Laura Wade and directed by artistic director Cindy Giese French. Running March 14-30, 2024, this British offbeat comedy is about finding light even in the darkest of times.

Myra's typical, middle-class family is normal in its eccentricities, especially when it comes to dealing with her illness. The boiler keeps breaking, the cat's gone missing, and the perfect funeral needs planning, but her husband would rather bury his head in a newspaper while her two daughters wrestle with their own problems. Myra might be busy researching flatpack coffins and creating a PowerPoint presentation of her dying wishes, but her last big project is to fix her family.

“As funny as it is moving, and as entertaining as it is thought-provoking,” (Hollywood Reporter), Laura Wade's journey through love, loss and laughter earned the playwright a Critics' Circle Theatre Award and an Olivier Award nomination.

“It has a wonderfully British sensibility.” says French. “Even though the subject matter is serious, Colder Than Here manages to show those achingly funny, sometimes tender moments within the day to day business of living while dying.”

Under the direction of Cindy Giese French, the ensemble cast includes Amy Gentry (Myra), Bradley Goodwill (Alec), Josephine Cessna (Jenna), and Katie Dreessen (Harriet). The creative team is Chandria Danelle (set design), Gwyn Skone (lighting design), William French (sound design), and Amy Hockman (costume design).



SPONSORED BY HERBERGER THEATER CENTER




