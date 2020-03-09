CINDERELLA Ballet is Coming to the Chandler Center for the Arts

CINDERELLA, one of the most beloved classical ballets ever composed comes to the Chandler Center for the Arts April 25 at 2:00 and 7:00 pm and April 26 at 3:00 pm at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 Arizona Ave, Chandler.

Performed to the greatest musical score written by Sergei Prokofiev, this two-act ballet follows the kind-hearted Cinderella, her wicked step-mother, clumsy step-sisters, and loving Fairy Godmother and will leave you believing in magic.

Over 50 classically trained ballet dancers from the company will perform the fairytale story -set amongst the parlors and bedrooms of Cinderella and the Step-sisters' home, the lush, delightful palace of the Prince, and a magical fairytale carriage to take Cinderella to the Ball.

Tickets are $18 and $22 and are on sale at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

Following each performance, the audience is invited for a backstage tour and photo opps/meet and greet with the cast. Cost is $3 and can be purchased in the lobby.

CINDERELLA is choreographed by Kellan Meko and features Zoe Hunter as Cinderella, Maddie Dennison as the Fairy Godmother, Jenna Wudel as Stepsister Maude, Kendyll Haught as Stepsister Myrtle and Fan Shi as The Prince.





