CINDERELLA And More Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater

December 26-January 12

"THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN, AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL"

A funny original

musical about a princess, a unicorn, and a friendly troll with hygiene

issues. Fun for the whole family with plenty of singing, sparkles, andsmelly-foot hilarity! Recommended for ages 3 and up.



Friday, January 3 & Saturday, January 4

"A HAPPY NEW YEAR'S PUPPET SLAM"

Roar into the '20s and start your New

Year off with a SLAM -- a Puppet Slam, that is! Join us for a look back

at the year that was, a look forward at the year to come, and general

puppet zaniness with special guest artists MICHAEL AND VALERIE NELSON

from MAGICAL MOONSHINE THEATRE in California plus GoreCannon, Gavin

Cummins, Rude Rabbit Productions, Keep it Short Theater, and more.

ADULTS ONLY, ages 18+. $12 if PAID at least 24 hours in advance, $15

day-of-show. 8pm both nights. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay for tickets.





January 15-February 2

"CINDERELLA"

A beautiful girl, a wicked step-family, a fairy godmother,

a handsome prince, and transparent footwear all add up to true love,

lots of laughs, and happily-ever-after in this extremely popular,

award-winning version of the famous fairy tale. Recommended for ages 4

and up.





Sunday, January 26

"CINDERELLA'S BALL"

Our most popular event of the year, "Cinderella's

Ball" is back! Dress like a prince or princess for this very special

occasion. There will be a special showing of "Cinderella" plus

puppet-making activities, some very special guests who will join us on

the dance floor, and a magical appearance by the Fairy Godmother!

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door (if available). Members

receive $5 off. RESERVATIONS ARE HIGHLY RECOMMENDED AS THIS EVENT

USUALLY SELLS OUT. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay for tickets

and reserve space for your family!







The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in

Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and

additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org







