CINDERALLA Appears This Holiday At PHX Theatre, November 16- January 1

The holiday season is going to sparkle this year, just like the glass slippers on Cinderella's feet. That's because The Phoenix Theatre Company's annual holiday show is Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, running Nov. 16, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023.

"This production is not exactly the fairytale you remember," said Michael Barnard, the show's director and producing artistic director for the theatre. "There is a modern-day twist to the show, one that is captivating for young girls and boys. The story encourages people to let kindness and fairness be their guide, something the world could use a lot more of nowadays."

As a Broadway musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical Revival. The show tells the endearing tale of a girl who learns to believe in what's possible. The timeless classic is set in a kingdom ruled by a well-intentioned but misaligned prince who, through trials and tribulations, learns that treating people with compassion and empathy is the way to successfully rule the land.

Phoenix audiences will be dazzled by magnificent costumes and set pieces, along with captivating music and ballroom dancing throughout the show. The enchanting fairytale is filled with stunning orchestrations, witty dialogue, with some new and some familiar characters, plus a few added songs to round out Rodgers and Hammerstein's unforgettable score.

"This show is magical, whimsical, positive and enlightening," Barnard added. "The characters - especially Cinderella - are empowered, strong and focused. She is a role model committed to becoming the person she is destined to be, and in the process, inspires others to find their true selves. It is a beautiful show and a great way to celebrate the holidays with family."

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella features a fantastic cast of performers including Joy Del Valle* as Ella, Alex Branton* as Prince Topher, MarÃ­a Amorocho* as the Fairy Godmother Marie, D. Scott Withers* as Sebastian, Aaron Ford as Lord Pinkleton, Kendrick Stallings as Jean-Michel, Sally Jo Bannow* as Madame, and Michelle Chin and Kate Cook* as the stepsisters Gabrielle and Charlotte. Cydney Trent* is the understudy for Marie.

The ensemble includes Lucas Coatney*, Mark Stoddard, Teddy Ladley, Jari Haile, Brooke Davis and Maggie Barry. The core dance ensemble includes Daniel Powers*, Michelle Lemon, Shani Barrett and Kayden Oliver. The ensemble swings are Tucker Abney, Sophia Olson, Daniel Bargen and Ashley Bauer.

Tickets for Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella are on sale now. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

In an effort to provide those who would feel more comfortable in a fully masked environment with an opportunity to attend our productions, we have designated a select upcoming performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella as "Mask Required:" Dec. 10, 2022 at 2 p.m.

During these performances, masks will be required for all patrons and staff in our lobbies and theatres unless actively eating/drinking. Food and drinks will be allowed in the theatre. We ask that the mask be placed back on between bites or sips. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.

Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers