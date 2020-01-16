BlackTheatre Troupe Presents TROUBLE IN MIND

As the 1950's draw to a close, a newly integrated theatre company prepares to open a progressive, but misguided new play on Broadway. This troubled production of a fictional anti-lynching play will feature renowned actress Wileta Mayer. She has the opportunity to become the first leading lady of color on the Great White Way, but is she willing to compromise her beliefs to make history and take the giant career leap this role will bring.

Production Details:

Written by: Alice Childress

Starring: Eric Banks, Ken Milder, Lydia Corbin, Emily Mohney, George Peterson-Karlan, Mike Traylor, Rico Burton, Joe Kearns, Jason Davids Scott



Director: Pam Fields

Run dates: Feb. 7 - 23, 2020

Tickets - $41

- box office at 602-258-8129

- purchase online at: http://new-wp.blacktheatretroupe.org/box-office/

Venue: The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is located in downtown Phoenix at 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You