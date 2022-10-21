Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black Theatre Troupe Presents BLACK NATIVITY in December

Performances run December 2-18, 2022.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Since 1975, Black Theatre Troupe audiences have enjoyed BLACK NATIVITY, the legendary holiday event by Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes.

First produced in December 1961 at New York's 41st Street Theatre, Hughes wrote an eight-page script around a series of traditional gospel songs. Upon its premiere, BLACK NATIVITY became and has remained an international success, touching a special chord in the hearts of all at a very special time of the year.

Each year, Black Theatre Troupe's production of this song-play features new musical selections to enhance the actors delivery of Hughes' classic text. It is filled with the sounds of some of the regions best known gospel artists, a dynamic choir and a powerful ensemble of dancers. This joyous company of performers with a backdrop of acclaimed musicians will again deliver BLACK NATIVITY'S powerful message of joy, hope, victory and liberation.

Performances of Black Theatre Troupe's BLACK NATIVITY are December 2 - 18, 2022 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034.

Tickets are $46 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128.

BLACK NATIVITY is directed by Walter Belcher with choreography by Alexander Patrick. The creative team for BLACK NATIVITY is comprised of Brenda Hankins (Musical Director), Tony Wheaton (Musical Supervisor), and George Johnson (Assistant Musical Supervisor).



