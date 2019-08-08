Black Theatre Troupe Opens 2019-20 Season with BLUES IN THE NIGHT

Black Theatre Troupe opens its 2019-20 season with Sheldon Epps' Broadway blockbuster, BLUES IN THE NIGHT.

Tracing the American musical art form of the blues, BLUES IN THE NIGHT features 26 blockbuster songs including Duke Ellington's I'm Just a Lucky So-And-So, Jimmy Davis' Lover Man, Bessie Smith's Reckless Blues and Baby Doll,Billy Strayhorn's Lush Life and Blues in the Night by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer.

With minimal dialogue, this Tony nominated musical weaves a kaleidoscope of blues songs with the story of three women and a lying, cheating "snake of a man" who does them wrong.

The cast includes Rico Burton as "The Lady from the Road," Sharmaine King as "The Girl With a Date," Nancy Taylor as "The Woman of the World," and Pierre Brookins as "The Man in the Saloon." BLUES IN THE NIGHT will be directed by David J. Hemphill, with Brenda Hankins as Musical Director and Alexander Patrick as Choreographer.

Performances of BLUES IN THE NIGHT are Sept 13 - 29 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

Flex ticket packages for 3 and 4 plays as well as single tickets are on sale at www.blacktheatretroupe.org/





