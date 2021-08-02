Black Theatre Troupe Announces 50th Season

After a year-long hiatus with the pandemic hitting just before Black Theatre Troupe's 50th Anniversary Season, the renowned company has announced it will resume its annual schedule of performances with its 2021-22 Season.

Founded in 1970 and recognized as one of the longest continuously operating Black theatre companies in the United States, Black Theatre Troupe announces its 50th Season of producing plays that reflect the African-American experience.

The 50th Anniversary Season will feature 5 productions. Among them will be two musicals, a Pulitzer-prize winning drama, the company's annual holiday production by Langston Hughes and a thought provoking work by MacArthur Fellow Dominque Morisseau.

Black Theatre Troupe's 2021-22 Season includes SISTAS! THE MUSICAL (September 10 - 26), SUNSET BABY (October 22 - November 7), BLACK NATIVITY (December 3 - 19), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (February 4 - 20), and AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' (March 25 - April 10). All performances will be at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E Washington, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Season Flex tickets are on sale for packages of 2, 3, and 4 plays for $83-153.

Early bird pricing of $73-143 for Flex packages is available now until August 20th

Flex tickets can be used in any combination for any performance, excluding Black Nativity. Season ticket holders receive priority seating and a significant discount over single ticket prices.

Tickets are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org

DETAILS:

SISTAS! THE MUSICAL

By Dorothy Marcic

September 10 - 26, 2021

Currently running off Broadway, Sistas is a nonstop celebration of African-American women told through Top-40 music, from Bessie Smith to Beyoncé. The story follows five women as they prepare to bury the matriarch of their family. As they clean Grandma's attic the women discuss their family history and the history of African-American women and find love and old memories packed away, as well as hit tunes that trace the history of Black women, from the trials of the 1930s through the Girl Groups of the 60s to the empowerment of the 90s. Songs include "Oh, Happy Day," "Mama Said," "I Will Survive," "Tyrone," "I am Not My Hair" and "A Woman's Worth."

SUNSET BABY

By Dominique Morisseau

October 22 - November 7, 2021

Kenyatta Shakur is alone. His wife has died and this former Black Revolutionary and political prisoner is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Nina. If Kenyatta truly wants to reconcile his past, he must first conquer his most challenging revolution of all - fatherhood.

BLACK NATIVITY

By Langston Hughes

December 3 - 19, 2021

Since 1975, BTT audiences have enjoyed this annual sold out, legendary holiday event by Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes. It again returns to the BTT stage for a special engagement. This stunning new production of Black Nativity is without a doubt a theatrical wonderment. A joyous company of singers, actors, dancers and musicians delivers its powerful message of joy, hope, victory and liberation. This song-play touches a special chord in the hearts of all at a very special time of the year.

A SOLDIER'S PLAY

By Charles Fuller

February 4 - 20, 2022

This Pulitzer Prize winning drama by Charles Fuller examines and evaluates the causes of oppression of African Americans and the obstacles to their advancement. It realistically describes the complex social issues and systemic racism in the U.S. Army during World War II. At the heart of the story is the complexity of race relations and the search for the meaning and definition of blackness in America. What is the role of Black Americans in the meaning of democracy and their place in democracy in a racially biased society?

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL

By Murray Horwitz

and Richard Maltby Jr.

March 25 - April 10, 2022

The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music. Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original and his musical gift to the world. His career ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Ain't Misbehavin' will delight and energize audiences and give a glimpse into a vibrant time in American history and music.