Ballet Tucson Presents reFRESH Winter Concert This Weekend

This weekend, Ballet Tucson presents its reFRESH Winter Concert. Performances will run January 27-30. Learn more at https://ballettucson.org/refresh-winter-concert/.

Ballet the Calla-way

(Ballet Tucson Premiere in partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival)

Starring Ann Hampton Callaway

Choreography: Chieko Imada

As a part of the Festival's 2022 theme, Ballet Tucson's own acclaimed choreographer Chieko Imada joins forces with Broadway legend Ann Hampton Callaway to create an exciting new work. Featuring Callaway's original compositions, Ballet Tucson's artful professional dancers bring this premiere to life in a not-to-be missed celebration of women in song and dance.

Unraveling Seams

(World Premiere)

Choreography: Amanda Morgan

Nationally recognized on-the-rise choreographer, Amanda Morgan of Pacific Northwest Ballet, creates a joyous new work for the Ballet Tucson company. Ms. Morgan's creation promises to capture the spirit of female creativity, diversity, and resilience. This joyful yet sentimental new work explores what motivates us below the surface. As the piece unfolds, the dancers deconstruct their poised facades to reveal rich and complex feelings of elation.

Swan Lake - Act II

Choreography: Chieko Imada (after Marius Petipa)

Swan Lake is considered by many to be the greatest classical ballet of all time. Experience Odette's Odyssey in this iconic masterpiece, performed by our beautiful ensemble of ballerinas.