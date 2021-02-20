Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Tucson Launches Virtual Online Auction Fundraiser

Feb. 20, 2021  
Ballet Tucson has launched its first-ever virtual silent auction February 6th-20th. It is the perfect place to find a wonderful Valentine's gift for your loved ones and all proceeds benefit Ballet Tucson and its goal to return for a 36th season. Visit the website for more information: https://ballettucson.org

Check out the full selection of auction items! Click on the item you are interested to see more information. Once on the item's page, scroll down and on the right side you will see a place to type in your bid. Once you do that, simply hit the "bid" button! At that point you will be directed to a new page where you can securely share your information with us so we can keep you updated on your bid! Please email any questions you may have to bravoleague@ballettucson.org.

Winning bidders will be contacted to confirm their item fulfillment details. Local pick-up is preferred for physical items however, shipping can be included at an additional cost for certain items. Some gift cards are electronic and will sent by email, others can be picked-up or sent via postal mail. All items that contain alcohol will require proof of I.D. and are available for local pick-up only.

Learn more at https://ballettucson.betterworld.org/auctions/love-local-ballet-tucson-valenti.


