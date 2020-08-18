Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Opens New Dance Studio

The new state-of-the-art facility boasts 7,800 square feet for dance instruction.

Phoenix will have a new space for dance as the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix opens its new studios in the center of Uptown. Conceived by Venue Projects with architect Martha Baker of InKinetic, the new state-of-the-art facility boasts 7,800 square feet for dance instruction.

With an emphasis on classical ballet, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix instructors follow the American Ballet Theatre's National Curriculum, training dancers from ages 3 to pre-professional level. The studios also hold extensive ballet classes for adults, as well as classes in other movement styles including contemporary and tap dance.

Studios are also open to the community for rental, providing a space for dancers and instructors to develop a wide array of movement - from yoga and salsa to Bellydance and hip-hop.

The Ballet Theatre of Phoenix Studios are located at 6201 N. 7th St in the heart of Uptown Phoenix and will open September 8th for both in-person and on-line classes. Fall classes will begin August 24 online via Zoom, moving to in person/hybrid classes on September 8th.

Private guided tours will be held by appointment and may be reserved by calling 602-957-3364.

Visitors will be able to see the studios amenities with its stylish Mid-Century Modern design, and four large dance studios with custom floors (3 Marley and 1 Hardwood) HD/Bluetooth sound systems, shower facilities and dressing rooms.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix classes are held throughout the year for students of all levels in multiple styles of dance.

Creative Movement Classes are designed for the youngest children, introducing basic concepts of dance in a fun, social environment.

Primary Ballet Classes (Ages 3-7) develop musicality, artistry, imagination and creativity through dance. Designed for younger students, the curriculum, focuses on ballet fundamentals, providing, students with an understanding of classroom structure and etiquette and preparing them for more advanced levels of classical ballet.

Classical Ballet Program (Ages 8-18) train students for a professional career in classical ballet. Students learn fundamental techniques for using the body as an instrument for expression, as well as conditioning tools to reach their fullest potential.

Adult Ballet Classes (Ages 15+) Ballet Theatre of Phoenix hosts a wide array of Adult Ballet classes for students of all levels and experience. These classes are offered on a drop-in basis with no pre-registration required.

Tap Dance Classes (Ages 12+) Combining movement with rhythm, students of tap learn improvisation, syncopation and intricate choreography. Classes are taught by acclaimed faculty who have worked extensively in musical theatre.

Contemporary Dance (All Ages) Focusing on fluid movement, our contemporary dance classes fuse multiple dance genres including modern, jazz, classical ballet, and hip-hop to create an entirely new expression.

Registration for fall classes is now open with placement for students' dance levels scheduled by appointment.

Visit ballettheatreofphoenix.org or call 602-957-3364 for more information.

