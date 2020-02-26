Ballet Meets Broadway May 7-10 At Ballet Arizona's ALL BALANCHINE

George Balanchine, known as The Father of American Ballet, broke ground when he put his twist on traditional ballet standards and techniques. Ballet Arizona will take Balanchine's works to the next level with the Broadway-inspired theatrical interpretation of On Your Toes with Slaughter on Tenth Avenue.

Ballet Arizona's Artistic Director Ib Andersen will present three of Balanchine's works during All Balanchine, including one never before performed in Arizona, Bourrée Fantasque. The Valley's only professional ballet company will present five performances of All Balanchine May 7-10 at Symphony Hall.

Slaughter on Tenth Avenue brings a Broadway twist to traditional ballet. Musical theater lovers will delight as Ballet Arizona's talented dancers showcase additional acting skills. Slaughter on Tenth Avenue tells the story of a tap dancer who falls in love with a dance hall girl, who is shot and killed by her jealous boyfriend. Originally part of the Broadway hit On Your Toes, Slaughter on Tenth Avenue kicks ballet formalities aside for big, theatrical performances. Slaughter on Tenth Avenue is the first of four Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart musicals choreographed by Balanchine.

Ballet Arizona will present the Arizona premiere of Balanchine's Bourrée Fantasque. Balanchine takes comic aim at many of the conventions that typify classical dance while providing glimpses of popular genres including the can-can and tango with a score by Emmanuel Chabrier. Bourrée Fantasque moves from comic absurdity to dazzling hilarity with astounding shifts of geometric formations.

The first ballet Balanchine choreographed in America, Serenade is a romantic work of massive sweep set to a transcendent Tchaikovsky score, echoing themes of betrayal and alluding to images of protection.

Andersen is one of only a handful of artists worldwide entrusted by the Balanchine Trust to stage these masterpieces. His understanding of Balanchine's work draws respect from revered dance critics across the country.

Andersen is celebrating 20 years with Arizona's professional ballet company in 2020. Before his storied career at Ballet Arizona, Andersen was mentored by legendary choreographer George Balanchine during his tenure as a dancer at New York City Ballet. Now the company will bring the Big Apple to center stage, with three theater-inspired pieces.

"One of the most striking developments in modern ballet is that there is now a trans-American, even trans-global, Balanchine diaspora. Ballet Arizona ranks among the most significant," - Alastair Macaulay, The New York Times.

Ticket prices for All Balanchine start at $34, with discounts offered for seniors, students, military and groups. Tickets can be purchased by calling 602.381.1096 or visiting balletaz.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You