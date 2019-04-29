Ballet Arizona's EROICA Returns To Phoenix's Desert Botanical Garden

Expect the unexpected as Ballet Arizona continues its yearly tradition, An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden. Back by popular demand, Artistic Director Ib Andersen will present his masterpiece Eroica for 15 performances from Tuesday, May 14 through Saturday, June 1.

Surrounded by the lush desert landscape with the setting sun as a backdrop, this performance draws sellout crowds with a ballet that takes chances and challenges emotional boundaries in the magnificent setting of Desert Botanical Garden. Eroica is choreographed to Beethoven's "Third Symphony," which ushered in a new era of music and changed perspectives with its technical and emotional complexity. Additionally, world-renowned Ballet Arizona Artistic Director, Ib Andersen, challenges conventional expectations and reawakens the human spirit.

"Eroica's choreography is about the past, present, and hopefully about the future," Andersen said. "This ballet will leave you with an uplifting message and belief that in human nature, good survives over bad. This is not a story ballet - it's an emotional ballet. I want to connect on an emotional level and I want you to be moved and not even understand why you are feeling that way."

Audiences raved about Eroica last season, calling it one of Andersen's greatest works. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets well in advance, as performances frequently sell out. Options include upgraded table seating and stadium-style general admission seats. Patrons can enhance their experience by arriving early to witness the behind-the-scenes magic as Ballet Arizona's professional company dancers warm up on stage as the sun sets, as well as enjoy a meal and cocktails or wine available for purchase at the venue before the performance.

The Ballet Arizona performance series at Desert Botanical Garden is made possible by support from the Dorrance Family Foundation, Carol and Randy Schilling, and supporters of the New Works Initiative.

Tickets for Eroica start at $48 and are available at balletaz.org or 602-381-1096.





