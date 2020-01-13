Ballet Arizona To Present the World Premiere Of THE FOUR SEASONS

Ballet Arizona will present The Four Seasons, a journey through winter, spring, summer and fall in movement, May 19-June 6 at Desert Botanical Garden for the company's annual season-concluding performance of An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden.

The world premiere performance, choreographed by acclaimed Artistic Director Ib Andersen, will run for 14 breathtaking evening performances with the backdrop of lush desert landscape and the setting sun, set to the vibrant score of Antonio Vivaldi.

Now in his 20th year with Ballet Arizona, The Four Seasons is one of Andersen's most impactful pieces yet, with all-new set design and multimedia elements that embrace the surrounding desert landscape.

"This idea has been on my mind for quite some time and I am thrilled I get to create it as the finale of my 20th season with Ballet Arizona," said Artistic Director Ib Andersen. "This score has to be one of the most celebrated in the classical canon and it is proving to be as fun as it is challenging to choreograph on our dancers. There is so much depth and so many layers to this piece. It is actually twelve different movements and it changes constantly and dramatically. This piece will be a visual feast full of exquisite energy that can only be enhanced by the outdoor desert landscape."

Past Desert Botanical Garden debuts Eroica, Topia and Round have drawn critical acclaim, with sellout crowds at nearly every performance.

Tickets for The Four Seasons are available now and expected to sell out. All performances begin at 8 p.m. Prices start at $49. Arrive early and watch the professional company take ballet class on stage. A gourmet picnic menu is available for purchase including beer, wine and non-alcoholic refreshments. For the best tickets and prices, always purchase directly from Ballet Arizona at balletaz.org.





