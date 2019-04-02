BWW Review: FROST/NIXON at ITheatre Collaborative

When it comes to historical pieces that focus on a particular person, a typical fear some may have is too far of a satirical take or caricature of a person. Although this type of comedic show has its niche, I find it great for a show to tread as close to the line of reality as possible without becoming too biographical. It's a line that when approached well, can make for an excellent piece, allowing patrons to leave entertained and maybe even a little more knowledgeable or at least interested in the subject. iTheatre Collaborative's production of FROST/NIXON is an example of when a skillfully written masterpiece collides with a cast and crew brimming with talent.

Frost/Nixon tells the story of Sir David Paradine Frost's (Greg Lutz) interviews with former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Christopher Haines) in 1977. These interviews were set up, with the help of James "Jim" Reston (Eric Bond), John Birt (Zachary Fagan), and Robert "Bob" Zelnick (Jai Raja), a few years after Watergate and Nixon's subsequent Resignation. Watching the story play out was an enthralling experience, feeling as if I were watching a slugfest of cunning debaters.

I entered the play worried I was going to be presented with a Nixon impersonation, bogging down the show with over the top antics that would take away from the story. I was pleasantly surprised to see an amazing personification of Nixon by Haines. Haines was Nixon during that complete hour and forty-five minutes of show. It was more than refreshing to see Haines personifying the historical figure instead of parodying him. Greg Lutz is great as talk show host Frost, with a charisma only matched by Haines playing his opposite. Lutz brought depth to Frost, exposing the vulnerability of a man on the verge of losing it all. What shined most about Lutz and Haines was their obvious study and respect for the roles they were playing. From mannerisms to reactionary quips, these actors were the men they meant to present.

Eric Bond as Jim Reston, Frost's Watergate advisor and the character who narrated most throughout the show, showed magnificent range emotionally and was one of the main sources keeping patrons enthralled in the unraveling of the story. Bond executed Jim Reston's tenacity and drive to expose the crimes of Nixon perfectly. The trio of Bond's Reston, Zachary Fagan as John Brit, and Jai Raja as Bob Zelnick was a sight, with their natural stage chemistry translating to a powerful team of advisors. As well, Peter Hart as Richard Nixon's advisor Jack Brennon was a natural fit. Hart mentions in his bio that "...giving a convincing performance while entertaining the audience is [his] primary goal." Based on his performance, he has more than met that.

Director Rosemary Close uses The Kax Stage brilliantly, keeping your eye moving through sightlines and seemingly seamless scene changes. As well, Elizabeth Broeder and Jacob Nichols magnificent use of lighting and media, bring the audience back to an era and a time when the whole world was watching. The stage was simple yet perfect for the space, giving off the impression of a live studio audience.

All in all, I found this production simply flawless and only wish that I could find ways to praise it more. Each actor on that stage held their own and stayed true to the happenings of the times not just through great acting, but ostensibly through great direction. Frost/Nixon is a piece that can easily relate to the time's we are currently in, and the choices we may or may not be making in our situation. With this production giving a glimpse of what happens on both the right and wrong side of history, we can only imagine what type of production could be made of our current condition and which side of history we may stand on. I hope for all our sakes we find ourselves thriving in the limelight versus lost in the wilderness, depressed and clutching our golf clubs through an unwanted retirement. iTheatre Collaborative's production of Frost/Nixon runs till April 13th on The Kax Stage at the Herberger Theatre Center. Do not miss this magnificent performance. Find tickets here: https://herbergertheater.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=817





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories