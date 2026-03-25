BWW Q&A: Marsha Mason of THE ROOMMATE at Arizona Theatre Company

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In anticipation of ATC's The Roommate, director Marsha Mason sat down to discuss her insight, her history with this play, and how her past experience uniquely positioned her to tell this incredible story. A four-time Academy Award nominee and acclaimed actor, Mason brings her celebrated comic precision and emotional insight to this bold, darkly funny show.

This comedy follows an empty nesting Midwestern woman who takes on a lodger to help with expenses. But when the East Coast stranger arrives with a past shrouded in mystery, their unlikely friendship turns into a hilarious journey of reinvention, risk, and unexpected consequences. Reminiscent of The Odd Couple and Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, The Roommate is a wickedly funny and deeply moving story about second chances and self-discovery. Directed by four-time Oscar-nominated actress and veteran director Marsha Mason, who was the Associate Director of the Broadway production and has proven to be comedy gold for ATC with her two prior productions, Chapter Two and An Act of God. For more information, visit atc.org.

You’ve worked across film, television, and theatre. How does your creative process shift between stage and screen?

It basically doesn’t except for vocal projection if I am on stage and also understanding that I have a relationship with a camera. It really “sees” you.

What drew you to The Roommate and made you want to direct this particular play?

I love the writing and the two characters! They are polar opposites who affect each other in positive and unique ways. Each helping the other to find their authentic selves at a serious point in their individual lives.

How has working as assistant director on the Broadway show The Roommate with Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow influenced how you will direct it at ATC?

As an associate director I had to be sure Jack O’Brien’s direction was sustained. As the director here I am able to visualize and bring a different production to life along with the two women who are starring in ATC’s production. Directing is really a collaboration with the actors and the designers to a shared vision.

How has your perspective as an actor influenced your approach to directing?

Well, hopefully I have the vocabulary as an actor to communicate a vision of the play as the director with the collaboration of the two stars in this production.

Of your four Academy Award nominations, was there one performance that felt especially personal or transformative?

I am proud of all my performances and was especially happy with ONLY WHEN I LAUGH, THE CHEAP DETECTIVE, and MAX DUGAN RETURNS for specific reasons that had to do with the characters and what was required of me to be them successfully.

In what ways does how you prepare for an acting role differ from how you prepare for a directing role?

Directing is very different. I have to have an overview of the whole story not just the individual characters. And I have to make sure that the actors are totally taken care of and feel safe and free to realize their best work so that they and the audience have a fabulous experience.

Theater has always been an important part of your career. What does live performance give you that film cannot?

Immediate response! Also, I am in charge of the performance along with the other players and we engage immediately with the audience so that they have a wonderful time and so do we.

How do you define success now compared to earlier in your career?

Being successful now is me being in good shape physically and mentally and able to deliver a successful experience whether I am directing or acting. And by successful I mean feeling creatively fulfilled personally no matter the outcome.

How has your understanding of acting evolved since your early film roles?

The more truthful and authentic I am the better the result.

When you look back, what are you most proud of, not just professionally, but personally?

I am truly grateful for all the experiences I have had so far because I am a more understanding human, more authentic, and a more compassionate person with myself and others.

What advice would you give young actors about resilience and longevity?

Resilience comes with having passion and deep love for what you do no matter how difficult. Longevity comes with loving yourself and taking care of your body and mind, always being curious and open to life.