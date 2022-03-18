BWW Interview: FILMMAKER SETH LANDAU GETS SECOND SHOT ON TWO FEATURES

Seth Landau believes that people who are meant to find his films, will find them. MVD Entertainment Group is giving them a second chance.

Landau's surveillance-state thriller BRYAN LOVES YOU (2008) and comedy-satire TAKE OUT (2005) have just been remastered in Blu-ray. "STARZ Anchor Bay released BRYAN in '08," said Landau. "MVD is releasing both movies now."

What makes Bryan special?

Landau: "I made BRYAN LOVES YOU because it was the story I had in me at the time, and it was a horror film so it had a better shot at distribution." His movie is based on found footage of a 'true story' set in 1993, where a cult takes over an Arizona town.

"It was loaded up with some names that the horror crowd would like" referring to the likes of Tony 'Candyman' Todd, Tiffany Shepis, Brinke Stevens and Lloyd Kaufman. He even used the found-footage technique made popular by THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT, and masks like in HALLOWEEN and V FOR VENDETTA.

Why a mask?

Landau: "I needed a strong visual to signify that people were in lockstep with the ideas of the cult. As a kid, I was really afraid of masks. It's scary to me to put something across your face that's not genuine, to disguise who you are.

"Production designer Jason Kisvarday (PALM SPRINGS) had a background in model making. So, I said, 'Look, I need you to make some masks and I know you're good at it. Would you do it?' I was lucky enough to get him."

The premonition of homogeneous thinking and mask wearing isn't lost on Landau either.

Landau: "BRYAN LOVES YOU is way more relevant in 2022 than it was in 2008. There's a scene where a teacher doesn't wear a mask. When her students ask, 'Why don't you wear a mask?' She tells them it's a personal matter. Then one of the students bites her!"

His next film may be a sequel. Until then, newfound fans may enjoy the Blu-ray collector's edition, now including exclusive interviews with Shepis, Stevens, George Wendt and Daniel Roebuck.

