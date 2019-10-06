BLK BOX PHX Presents BAUER At The Judith Hardes Theatre

A brush poised over a canvas. An artist consumed by bitterness and regret. BLK BOX PHX presents "Bauer", the riveting story of modern artist, Rudolph Bauer. Member of the avant-garde movement in Berlin in the 1930's and then of the abstract non-objective movement in New York, he survived Nazi prison and immigrated to the United States in 1939. His works were once at the center of the Guggenheim collection, alongside paintings by Klee, Chagall and Kandinsky. When Solomon Guggenheim died, his heirs relegated his work to the basement of the museum. Seemingly bound for immortality, Bauer was suddenly plunged into obscurity.

Set in 1953 at his New Jersey mansion, the artist imagines a meeting with his former lover and champion, Hilla von Rebay, by whom he feels betrayed. She has just lost her position as curator of the museum and resents his marriage to his maid, Louise. To what self-destructive means will the artist go, in face of what he sees as a terrible injustice? Passion and vengeance erupt in this visceral, true story. "A beautifully written play . . . Gunderson goes deep in her exploration of greed's effect on love and art . . . it brings its audience to tears" (The New Yorker).

"Bauer" stars Maria Amorocho, Shana Bousard and Brian Runbeck (members of AEA). Directed by Elaine 'E.E.' Moe (SDC), Assistant Directed by David Dickinson, Written by Lauren Gunderson and produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

"Bauer" will play November 22nd through December 8th. Performances are on Thursdays and Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 2 & 8PM and Sundays at 2PM and take place at the Judith Hardes Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company, 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phx. 85004. Ticket prices $15- $50. Art Card, Veteran, Student, Senior and Group discounts available. Call (602) 254-2151 or visit https://www.blkboxphx.com. Contact info@blkboxphx.com for more information.





