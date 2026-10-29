BLACK NATIVITY Will Open at Black Theatre Troupe with Kim Covington

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Black Theatre Troupe celebrates the holiday season with Langston Hughes' Black Nativity, November 27–December 6, at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center in downtown Phoenix. Filled with stirring gospel music, dynamic dance and powerful storytelling, the beloved musical retells the story of the birth of Jesus through Hughes' poetry and the rich musical traditions of the Black church. Tickets are on sale now.

Directed by Walter Belcher, this year's production features four-time Emmy Award winner and former 12News anchor Kim Covington as one of the show's alternating narrators, sharing the role with Charity Evans, an Elder at Greater Hope Christian Church. A familiar face to Valley audiences, Covington brings her distinctive voice and storytelling presence to this cherished holiday production, while Evans brings a deep connection to the faith and spiritual traditions at the heart of Black Nativity.

Adding a special community dimension, Black Theatre Troupe is partnering for the first time with the Phoenix-area chapters of Jack and Jill of America, a national organization dedicated to developing future African American leaders through leadership development, community service and cultural enrichment. Young participants from these chapters will have the opportunity to experience live theatre firsthand, with roles both onstage as part of the Bethlehem village and behind the scenes of the audience experience, including welcoming and assisting patrons. The collaboration supports Jack and Jill's commitment to experiential education and service learning while introducing a new generation to the performing arts.

'One of the beautiful things about Black Nativity is how it brings generations together through music, storytelling and shared traditions,' said director Walter Belcher. 'Our cast brings tremendous talent and heart to this production, from the dancers who tell the Nativity story through movement to the powerful voices that fill the stage with gospel music. Having young people from Jack and Jill join us this year adds another special dimension, giving them an opportunity to experience live theatre firsthand and be part of a holiday tradition that celebrates community and connection.'

The production features Aria Robinson as the Angel, Cherish Hayes as Mary and Alexander Patrick-Rolando as Joseph. Through expressive choreography by Patrick-Rolando, dancers bring the Nativity story to life through movement, capturing the wonder and emotion surrounding the birth of Jesus.

Under the musical direction of Brenda Hankins, the voices of the villagers fill the stage with rich gospel harmonies and stirring vocal performances. In the second act, the production shifts into an exuberant celebration of gospel music, with uplifting songs, soulful vocals and energetic dance that capture the joy and spirit of the season.

First performed Off-Broadway in 1961, Hughes' Black Nativity has become a treasured holiday tradition, celebrated for its distinctive combination of poetry, gospel music and African American cultural expression. Black Theatre Troupe's production continues that legacy, bringing audiences together for an uplifting celebration of faith, family, hope and community.

Black Nativity runs November 27–December 6, 2026, at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St. in downtown Phoenix.

Tickets and additional information are available at blacktheatretroupe.org/nativity.

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