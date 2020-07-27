Auditions and Open Enrollment For The Nash Ensembles Begin in the Fall

As the leaders in fostering new jazz talent in Phoenix, The Nash is now taking applications for its Legacy Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble and Jazz Futures Workshops. All programs are designed to develop jazz musicians and vocalists from the community and create a professional environment for jazz students to learn and perform.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, programs will begin the year online and move to an in-person model as the situation in Arizona becomes safe for students and teachers.

The Nash Legacy Ensembles

Instructors - Michael Kocour and Eric Rasmussen

September 14 - December 14

Mon. 4-6pm OR Tues. 5-7pm

Ages - High School

Tuition - Free program, members selected by audition

Auditions are now open for The Nash Legacy Ensembles, comprised of promising Arizona High School jazz students. Led by ASU's Director of Jazz Studies, Michael Kocour, and Eric Rasmussen the Director of Instrumental Music from Scottsdale Community College, The Nash Legacy Ensembles is a free program comprised of jazz students selected by audition. These promising students learn and rehearse with Arizona's top jazz educators and perform throughout the year at The Nash and other venues. At the conclusion of the year, The Nash Legacy Ensembles record a CD of their music.

Students interested in applying must submit a video audition by August 14th (see website for details on audition requirements. The 2020-21 Legacy Ensemble participants will be announced later in the month with rehearsals beginning September 14.

The Nash Futures Workshop

Instructor: Pam Morita

September 14-December 14

Mondays 4 pm - 6 pm

Ages 10-17

Tuition: $100

i??Designed to teach the language of jazz to young musicians, The Nash Futures Workshop is now open for enrollment for students aged 10 - 17. All instruments and levels may participate. No prior experience of playing jazz is required and is perfect for the novice who would like to learn to solo in jazz combos or bands.

The Nash Vocal Ensemble

Instructor Greg Amerind

September 8 - December 14

Tuesdays 7 pm - 9pm

Ages 16+

Tuition $100

Led by Director Greg Amerind, The Nash Vocal Ensemble is a community based group interested in singing jazz. Members develop vocal techniques, collaborate with fellow musicians, and create their individual stage presence and style. This fall The Nash Vocal Ensemble will focus on the music of Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin, among others and performs throughout the year at The Nash as well as at other engagements around the Valley.

For more information on The Nash and to view the full schedule of events and its jazz programs visit TheNash.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You