As If Theatre Company Relaunches THE CAKE

As If Theatre Company is reopening its doors at the Kenmore Community Club with the play The Cake. Originally scheduled for March 2020, this touching comedy about baking, beliefs, and when to stop following the recipe will finally have its Washington premiere March 3-20, 2022.

The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's This is Us, Starz's American Gods and founding member of The Kilroys) tells the story of Della in her legendary North Carolina bakery, where life is sweet as she prepares to be a contestant on her favorite television baking competition. When her best-friend's daughter comes home from New York City to ask her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding to a woman, Della is forced to re-examine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all.

Directed by Cindy Giese French and stage managed by Stacey Hansen, the cast of four includes Amy Gentry, Stephanie Spohrer, Roz Cornejo, and Patrick Hogan, with a creative team of Sarah Kessler (set design), Molly Hall (costume design), Gwyn Skone (lighting design), and William French (sound design).

"I connected with this play the first time I read it." says French. "Bekah Brunstetter has crafted a beautiful, funny story that cracks open the door, just a bit, to different people's perspectives. Not only does this play have tremendous heart, it's also very funny. And after all we've been through collectively these past 2 years, we desperately need to be able to laugh together."

For tickets and information, visit www.asiftheatre.com.