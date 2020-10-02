Arizona Theatre Company to Present Benjamin Scheuer In Concert

Fully-Produced Concert Video Available to ATC Subscribers Oct. 15, Public on Oct. 20.

In an Arizona Theatre Company exclusive, ATC will present a fully produced video of one of London's first in-person concerts, featuring award winning playwright, singer, songwriter and children's book author Benjamin Scheuer.

The video will be available to ATC subscribers on Oct. 15 and the general public on Oct. 20 on Arizona Theatre Company's website (www.arizonatheatre.org), YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/arizonatheatreco) and Facebook page (@ArizonaTheatreCompany, www.facebook.com/ArizonaTheatreCompany).

There is no cost to view the video, but donations will be appreciated.

Scheuer's performance will include music from his Drama Desk Award-winning musical The Lion, which was directed by ATC Artistic Director Sean Daniels, his popular children's books, Hundred Feet Tall and Hibernate with Me, and songs from his upcoming album.

"This is a remarkable opportunity to spend an intimate evening with one of the most exciting artists of our generation," Daniels said.

Scheuer (pronounced SHOY-er), wrote and performed The Lion, a one-man autobiographical musical which premiered off-Broadway in 2014 and enjoyed critical acclaim during runs off-West End in London and across the U.S. Scheuer won the 2015 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance, the 2014 Off West End Award for Best Musical, the 2013 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award for songwriting and the 2013 Musical Theatre Network Award for Best Lyrics. He was nominated for a 2017 Helen Hayes Award, a 2015 Lucile Lortel Award and two 2015 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

His two children's picture books, Hundred Feet Talland Hibernate with Me, both illustrated by his wife, Jemima Williams, were released in 2019 and 2020, respectively, along with songs of the same name.

His song, "I Am Samantha," was released alongside a music video earlier this year through Atlantic Records. The song was inspired by a friend's journey to transition to a woman and the video was directed by T Cooper, who is transgender, and features a cast of 27, all of whom are transgender.

In 2011, Scheuer was diagnosed with, and successfully treated for, stage IV Hodgkins lymphoma. His year-long chemotherapy treatment was captured in 27 black-and-white images by photographer Riya Lerner that were made into a book, Between Two Spaces, along with diary excerpts and quotes.

"There is not much that Benjamin can't do," Daniels said. "His creative diversity is incredible."

ATC's Digital Play Readings this fall also include: Covenant by York Walker, Directed by Tamilla Woodard - ATC Premiere October 27-31; The Realness by Idris Goodwin, Directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian - ATC Premiere November 2020; and The Heath by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Daniels - date to be announced.

Plans are to open Daniels' first fully chosen Main Stage lineup in January, withshows to be presented throughout the spring and summer, a time when ATC has traditionally been dark, and ending in November. All shows will offer a video option for any ticket holders who aren't able to be in the theatre when shows are performed.

For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You