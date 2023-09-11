Arizona Theatre Company to Kick Off 56th Season with Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Click Here will kick off its momentous 56th season with Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, a beloved romantic comedy among the top 10 longest-running non-musical plays in Broadway history and an Oscar-nominated movie starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. The production will run in Tucson from Sept. 23 to Oct. 13, and in metro Phoenix from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. Barefoot in the Park will be directed by Michael Berresse, a Tony and Olivier Award-nominated actor and OBIE Award winning director, choreographer, writer and teacher.

As Arizona's Official State Theatre, ATC's new home in metro Phoenix will be at Tempe Center for the Arts. Tucson productions will remain at the Temple of Music and Art.

Barefoot in the Park opens as blissful ambitious young newlyweds struggle to get along in their Manhattan fixer-upper apartment, all while under the gaze of the bride's neurotic mother and the eccentric upstairs neighbor. In a case of opposites attract - Paul is a successful lawyer known for his conservative and practical nature and Corie a sexy adventure seeker - they quickly face newlywed challenges that can try the best of marriages.

"Barefoot is the perfect play to begin both our 56th season and my tenure as ATC's new artistic director," said Matt August, ATC Kasser Family Artistic Director. "It is a genre-defining rom-com and a star vehicle for four extraordinary actors. With the creative team and cast we have assembled, audiences will be able to brag that they were here to see this show for years to come."

Single tickets for Arizona Theatre Company's 56th season, with a grand slam lineup of productions under the direction of new Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August, are now on sale.

Subscriptions, including five-play packages and flex passes that allow patrons to choose the shows that fit their schedules, will be available starting now, for purchase via ATC's website, Click Here, or by calling the box office at 833-ATC-SEAT (833-282-7328).

About Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances bring people together to experience essential stories, from reimagined classics to contemporary plays, original works, and innovative musicals fostering continued conversation beyond the theatre walls. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 56th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August and Executive Director Geri Wright. ATC operates in two major cities and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the official State Theatre.