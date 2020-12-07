Arizona Theatre Company Postpones 54th Season

The surging COVID-19 pandemic combined with restrictions imposed by national theatre unions have prompted Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) to make the difficult decision to again postpone its 54th season until later in 2021. ATC will return to live stage productions only when it is safe to do so.

"While we are frustrated by the need to suspend our live and streamed mainstage productions again, we knew that this decision might be necessary," Artistic Director Sean Daniels said. "The combination of new constraints preventing live theatre productions, paired with the plain fact that we are not willing to risk the health of our audience, staff or artists, made this decision very clear for the company."

While Daniels said that ATC will not be presenting live or streamed theatre right now, he reiterated that the work of the theatre continues for creative and artistic teams.

"Our creative team has been busy with a series of premiere works in development that will help set the stage for our return to the live stage, and have made this a very exciting time for new works coming from the amazing talent here in Arizona."

ATC has a full menu of items in development as part of this creative period, which will be showcased exclusively to theatre supporters and subscribers. Upcoming highlights include a jukebox musical using music from the iconic band, Chicago, and a timely new musical about Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Also being planned is a fully produced audio play starring Tony Award, Drama Desk and five-time Emmy Award Winner, John Larroquette, written by "America's most-produced playwright," Lauren Gunderson.

"Without ticket sales, this is not going to be easy," Geri Wright, Managing Director added. "We are asking our loyal subscribers to invest in supporting our ongoing work in Tucson and Phoenix by turning their subscriptions into year-end tax-deductible donations."

Our subscribers-turned-donors will get an exclusive look behind the curtain of the creative process with unprecedented access to workshops, readings and special digital performances. In addition, they will be among the first to know about the new season lineup, renew 2021-22 subscriptions at current rates and receive a special invitation to a 2021 donor appreciation celebration.

In November, ATC launched the Bring Us Back to Live initiative through which all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $250,000 by a group of anonymous donors. Subscription exchanges will be matched under this program.

For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.

