Arizona Theatre Company Launches 'Bring Us Back Live' Fundraising Campaign

With generous financial support from a group of anonymous donors who pledged $250,000 in dollar-for-dollar matches, Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) has launched the Bring Us Back Live fund-raising campaign.

ATC, the Official State Theatre of Arizona, delayed its 54th season because of the coronavirus pandemic and has announced plans to return to live performances with strict health and safety protocols in place beginning with the delightful, award-winning musical, My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend in Tucson from Jan. 23-Feb. 13 and in Phoenix from Feb. 18-March 7.

"We are deeply grateful for the incredible show of support from this group of anonymous donors who are as anxious as we are to return to live theatre," said ATC Artistic Director Sean Daniels. "Although we have no crystal ball to determine the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to begin the next mainstage production season safely in 2021."

Among restrictions being implemented is social distancing at the Temple of Music & Art in Tucson and the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix which will reduce capacity to 25 percent of normal, "leaving little to no room for earned revenue opportunities through ticket sales and additional subscriptions," said Managing Director Geri Wright. "Currently, 90% of all funding comes from donations and sponsorships. The expenses involved in mounting the world-class productions we offer are significant."

During the course of a season, ATC engages with more than 200 different vendors for materials and services.

Donations can be made at www.arizonatheatre.org/give.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this season was the first in decades where we were unable to gather with our fellow theatre lovers to experience the magic of ATC as a community," Daniels said. "We quickly pivoted, adapting and addressing the 'new normal' and successfully created a digital platform that has been engaging audiences not only in Arizona but around the world. Now, we're ready to go back live."

