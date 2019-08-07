Arizona Theatre Company Adds Management, Production Staff

Arizona Theatre Company (Sean Daniels, Artistic Director; Billy Russo, Managing Director) is pleased to announce and welcome new members to the company's management and production teams.

"During this time of institutional evolution, we are putting together a team of truly top notch individuals that will, no doubt, eventually be the envy of every other theatre company," Daniels said.

New team members are:

• Kevin Marshall, Finance Director. A practicing CPA for more than 30 years, Marshall owns a virtual CPA firm serving clients nationwide. He was named among People to Watch by Money Magazine.

• Will Rogers, Director of Artistic Programs. Originally from Birmingham, AL, he has been a producer and theater maker in Chicago the past 12 years, seven of them running community engagement and casting at Victory Gardens Theater.

• Christopher Oscar Peña, Artistic Associate. A playwright and TV writer originally from the Silicon Valley, before joining ATC he co-directed the world premiere of Artistic Director Sean Daniel's adaptation of Jack Kerouac's "lost novel," The Haunted Lif,e at Merrimack Repertory Theatre.

• Jasmine Roth, Education Director. Jasmine had been ATC's Education Associate the past three seasons. As a theatre practitioner, she was worked as a director, actor, dancer, choreographer and teachee.

• Jodie Peltz has been named to the newly created position of Human Resources Director with more than 18 years of human relations management experience. Her extensive background includes expertise in employee recruitment and retention, employee relations, benefits administration and legal compliance.

• Cat Tries, Company Manager. Starting her theatre career as a receptionist at Steppenwolf Theater Company in Chicago, where she became Company Manager in 1998, she also had been Company Manager at Milwaukee Repertory Theater for five years.

• Becky Merold, Production Manager. Most recently Production Manager at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, one of her crowning achievements was opening the $40 million Beverly Taylor Sorensen Center of the Arts.

• Nils Emerson, Technical Director. He worked his way from being a seasonal Stage Crew Supervisor to Technical Director and then full-time Scenery Director at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Arizona Theatre Company opens its 53rd season with The Royale (Tucson: Sept. 7-28; Phoenix: Oct. 3-20 to be followed by Silent Sky (Tucson: Oct. 22-Nov. 9; Phoenix: Nov. 14-Dec. 1); Cabaret (Tucson: Nov. 30-Dec. 29; Phoenix: Jan. 4-26, 2020); Master Harold...and The Boys (Tucson: Jan. 18-Feb. 8; Phoenix: Feb. 13-March 1); The Legend of Georgia McBride (Tucson: March 7-28; Phoenix: April 2-19) an Women in Jeopardy! (Tucson: April 18-May 9; Phoenix: May 14-31).

Single tickets for The Royal and Silent Sky are available online at www.arizonatheatre.org or at the Temple of Music & Arts box office in Tucson and the Herberger Theater Center box office in Phoenix. Season ticket packages also are available.

For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.





