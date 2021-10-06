Arizona Opera Appoints Courtney D. Clark as Director of Community Alliances

The Arizona Opera has appointed Courtney D. Clark as Director of Community Alliances, OperaWrite reports. Clark's position takes effect beginning October 11.

Through this newly redesigned position, Clark will manage and grow the company's community engagement programs, and seek out programmatic and partnership opportunities to make the company more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

Read more on OperaWrite.

Arizona Opera opens its 2021-22 season with The Cooper Queen Film. The rest of the season includes productions of "Carmen," El Milagro del Recuerdo," "Cosi Fan Tutte" and "A Little Night Music."

Arizona Opera, originally the Tucson Opera Company, was founded in 1971 by a dedicated group of opera enthusiasts. Its inaugural season featured two performances of Rossini's The Barber of Seville in Tucson and by the 1976 - 1977 season Arizona Opera was performing complete seasons in both Tucson and Phoenix.

Since its inaugural year, Arizona Opera has produced over 200 fully-staged operas and concerts. The company's artistic history is rich with a blend of opera's traditional repertoire featuring baroque, Bel Canto, and verismo works, turn-of-the-century masterpieces, operettas, and American operas. Arizona Opera has also presented Wagner's complete Ring Cycle twice, a feat that has only been accomplished in North America by four other companies.

Arizona Opera elevates the transformative power of storytelling through music-cultivating community and strengthening a state and people as adventurous and diverse as the place they call home.

Learn more at https://azopera.org/.