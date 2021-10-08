Arizona Masterworks Chorale Presents FROM THE HEARTLAND

Arizona Masterworks Chorale, led by Music Director Scott Youngs, opens its new season with FROM THE HEARTLAND, Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 PM St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 6533 North 39th Avenue, Phoenix and Sunday, November 7 at 3:00 PM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 North Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley.

FROM THE HEARTLAND conjures images of America's majestic vistas and the warmth and comfort of coming home. The concert's highlights include Let the River Run, popularized by Carly Simon, Amazing Grace, featuring guest soloist Cassandra Ewer, a soprano from the Phoenix Chorale, and two stirring pieces with text from American poet Robert Frost.

Arizona Masterworks Chorale will perform pieces from beloved choral composers Stephen Paulus and Z. Randall Stroope, and will conclude with a gorgeous rendition of America the Beautiful. Opera singer Claire Penneau will also perform on the program.

Tickets range from $15-$20 and are on sale at arizonamasterworks.com or Eventbrite.

For more information on the Arizona Masterworks Chorale and to subscribe to their email newsletter, visit arizonamasterworks.com.